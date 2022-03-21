Woman, 48, charged with murder after police discover body buried in Northampton back garden

Officers believe remains are those of 42-year-old male

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:53 am

A 48-year-old woman with has been charged murder after detectives discovered a body buried in the back garden of a house in Northampton.

Police confirmed the remains are believed to be those of a missing 42-year-old male.

Fiona Beal was formally charged with a single count of murder shortly after midnight on Sunday (March 20) following the launch of a homicide investigation some days earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have charged a 48-year-old woman after discovereing a body in a Northampton garden on Saturday

Officers were initially called to the address in Moore Street, Kingsley, on Wednesday — hours after Beal had been arrested at a Cumbria hotel.

Specialist search teams discovered a body in the rear garden of the property on Saturday afternoon. The remains are expected be taken to Leicester for forensic examination by a Home Office pathologist.

DCI Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team, said: “Officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area over the past couple of days.

“This remains a complex and challenging investigation and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 26 of March 16, 2022.”

Read More

Read More
Northampton victim named after murder-inquiry detectives unearth body buried in ...