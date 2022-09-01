Northampton summer allotment sessions for children a hit, with waiting lists every week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton-based gardening and cooking sessions for children have been a bit this summer, with waiting lists each week.

The sessions took place in Kingsthorpe Park allotments, off Tollgate Close, and were coordinated by Sophie Griffiths, a women’s outdoor support worker for C2C Social Action.

The charity supports women in vulnerable situations across the county, and would ordinarily offer women’s wellbeing sessions – but they saw the demand for children’s gardening sessions.

Sophie said: “We saw a local need for this during the summer holidays, as we recognised there aren’t as many activities for families that are cost-free, outdoors and educational.”

During the sessions, the children water the allotment, pick fruit and vegetables, and have the opportunity to try them.

Sophie says children “want to appear braver” around others, and often try new things they would not usually.

Those who attend get to spend three hours in the fresh air and socialise with the other families.

Sophie said: “Here they are encouraged to socialise with children from different schools and of different ages, and the children have varied from age two to 11 this summer.”

The plot has the capacity for 14, and every session is oversubscribed – with a booking system and waiting list – and it comes as no surprise there have been calls for several days to be offered each week next summer.

“Parents, grandparents and carers leave feeling better as their child has been occupied in a healthy way,” said the organiser.

“Screen time and being indoors is an easy option during the summer holidays, which parents battle with.”

Once the children go back to school, C2C Social Action hopes to run a Thursday session for under fives every week during the autumn term - alongside their women's wellbeing sessions.

This all comes after C2C were awarded some funding from the National Garden Scheme to create a wellbeing nature area at the back of their plot – and it is hoped by the summer sessions next year, it will have been improved and more wildlife will visit.

Sophie says she is pleased national organisations recognise the work they do and want to help.