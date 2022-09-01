Free Northampton after school club returning next week to give students a place to socialise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free Northampton after school club is returning next week, which gives students over the age of nine a place to socialise on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The club, located in The Place To Bee cafe, in Kingsthrorpe, runs from 3.30pm until 5.30pm on the two days every week.

Sarah Bailey, who coordinates the project as part of Clubs for Young People Northampton (CYPN), said: “We set it up at the end of the last school term to trial, and it went really well.

“As it is free, it is accessible to all and everyone is welcome – and it is located in the heart of the Kingsthorpe area.”

In the private use of The Place to Bee cafe, the sessions are “relaxed” and there are many activities running – including board games, designing and decorating t-shirts, and making keyrings.

Children can either come with their friends, or use it as an opportunity to make new ones – as there is plenty of time to get to know each other in the two hour slot.

Anyone up to the age of 16 is welcome to attend, and a group of 15-year-old females who visited have used it as an opportunity to discuss their next steps and college options with the friendly faces there.

Sarah said: “Anyone is welcome to have a one-to-one chat with us and, quite often, the children do want to speak up.”