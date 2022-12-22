Pop up cafe opening in permanent location from January to raise vital funds for adult cancer patients

A pop up cafe is opening in a permanent location from January to raise vital funds for adult cancer patients.

The Lewis Foundation, who source, package and hand deliver free gifts and support packs to hospitals every week, look forward to opening their coffee shop in The Elgar Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has been doing monthly pop ups there for the last four years and listened to calls from customers to open consistently on certain days each week.

From January 5, The Lewis Foundation will be open in The Elgar Centre in Upton, from 8am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8am until 11.30am on Saturdays.

From January 5, The Lewis Foundation will be open in The Elgar Centre, in High Street, Upton, from 8am until 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8am until 11.30am on Saturdays.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation said: “People have been asking for consistency as they are so keen to visit and buy something in support of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As with all of our pop ups, we want to create a community where everyone feels welcome. Whether that’s our regular customers, patients visiting with their family and friends, or local park runners, we want to bring the community together.”

Anyone can attend and the team will be serving fresh cakes and snacks, and a variety of hot and cold drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about how much of a difference the money raised makes to the charity’s work, Lorraine said: “It is huge. The funds enable us to continue providing gift packs and support to adult cancer patients.

“With donations dropping because of the rising cost of living, it’s great to see people want to keep supporting us by visiting our pop ups and buying what we have on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the charity understands its supporters may not be in a position to donate without getting anything out of it for themselves, they hope the cafe will provide the alternative way to support that people have been looking for.

Once the cafe is up and running, The Lewis Foundation will be looking for volunteers to give up their time to support the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad