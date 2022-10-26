Northampton Saints praised for employing individuals with additional needs

Ricky Watts and Stephen Dunne on gate two, working for the Northampton Saints.

Northampton Saints has been praised for employing individuals with additional needs to work on their turnstiles on matchdays.

A partnership between the rugby club and JH & Oarpel Community Support began in 2018, and five people work each home match as a result – with another starting on Saturday (October 29).

Josh Hendrickson senior community support worker at JH & Oarpel Community Support said: “The Saints staff are amazing and the workplace is so accommodating for people with additional needs.

Ben Greener, who began working for the Saints in 2019 with a support worker and now attends independently.

“Recently, everyone working on gate two had a disability, which is incredible. It’s so hard to find an employer for our guys and we wanted to say a massive thank you.

“Those we support absolutely love it and the confidence they have gained is massive.”

For some of the employees, this is the first paid job they have had, which Josh says is “a massive plus”.

The individuals begin by coming to the job with a support worker, like Josh, and some are now at the stage of working independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those is Ben Greener, who began working at Saints in 2019. He is “a massive fan” and ended up on the pitch in his work hi-vis jacket when the club won the Premiership Cup in 2019.

Stephen Dunne and Ricky Watts work together on gate two with the support of Josh, and Stephen has been praised at being “excellent at giving a friendly welcome”.

New starter Finn Foster will begin in his role this Saturday (October 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Wells operations coordinator at the club said: “Those from JH & Oarpel Community Support are an extremely important part of the team.

“Their confidence has built massively since working here, and they are all important cogs in our wheel.”

Julia likes to think they have all been made to feel welcome since their first days and says their attitude to work is “refreshing”.

Saints hope to continue building on the relationship with JH and Oarpel Community Support, as well as working towards becoming a ‘disability confident organisation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad