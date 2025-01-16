Northampton rugby club devastated by flooding sees nearly £1,000 raised in just two days to help recovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An online fundraiser for Northampton Boy’s Brigade Old Boys Rugby Football Club (BBOB), which flooded last year, has reached just under £1,000 in only two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GoFundMe, which has a target of £1,300, was set up by a parent of a child who plays in one of the club’s junior teams to help the club recover after their ground and clubhouse were flooded during Storm Bert in November last year, when Northampton was battered by torrential rain leaving many areas – including the Railway Station – under water.

Almost all of the club’s equipment was damaged or destroyed during the flooding and the entirety of the clubhouse suffered extensive damage. The only rugby equipment that the club is able to use is a small amount of balls and other items that some coaches had kept at their homes. No teams have been able to play a home match since the devastating flooding and the clubhouse has been completely off limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past few months, a handful of other rugby clubs in the region have helped Northampton BBOB by allowing them use of their facilities and equipment for training and matches. Northampton Men's Own RFC, Northampton Old Scouts and Long Buckby Rugby Football Club are among those who have helped out. Dunstablians RUFC has also donated £100 to the GoFundMe.

Northampton Boy’s Old Brigade Rugby Football Club suffered devastating flooding during Storm Bert in November 2024.

Georgina Moore, aged 58, who is honorary secretary at the club, said: “The rugby community has been fantastic. We couldn’t have asked for better support. Everyone has tried to help us as best they can to ensure we don’t lose players and can get back on our feet.”

Georgina told Chronicle & Echo that if players leave, it could impact the long term future of the club and force them to go on a recruitment drive.

The club is aiming to be up and running for Easter, when they have plans to host a touring side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton BBOB has more than 200 members. They have men and women’s senior teams, and junior teams down to the under sixes age group. Donations to the GoFundMe can be made here. Donations will also help the skittles club and the archery club who share the facilities with BBOB.