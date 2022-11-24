Northampton residents celebrate the opening of new community space in Thorplands

A new community centre has opened in Northampton as part of a new housing development.

Thorplands residents recently joined housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), to celebrate the opening of the new community hub in Farm Field Court. The hub was built as part of the redevelopment of the former Tanners pub site. This redevelopment involved the building of 17 new family homes. NPH also built the hub, new shops and a takeaway.

Residents enjoyed tea and cake, then found out about the activities already being offered in the hub.

Anna Thorpe, NPH resident involvement officer, and Rinah, Elodea and Utseoritsela from Thorplands Primary School.

Sarah Hayman, chair of the Thorplands Residents Association, has been working alongside organisations Growing Together and Emmanuel Church to offer a wide variety of groups and activities. These include weekly arts and crafts groups, tea and chat, a tots group, wellbeing support and warm spaces.

Sarah said: “It’s amazing having the hub officially open. Residents are enjoying having a space to get together and meet up for a cuppa and a chat. The Residents Association craft group and adult coffee morning is especially popular and really well attended. We have lots going on all week, there’s something for everyone so I’d encourage all Thorplands residents to come along and find out what’s happening.

“The Thorplands Residents Association was able to raise money and organise Halloween events this year – this wouldn’t have been possible without the hub. We’re currently raising money for our Christmas events, which will include a Santa’s grotto.

"We’re also proud to be supporting NPH with their warm spaces initiative by volunteering to run sessions twice a week.”

Cam Whyld head of engagement at NPH said: “We’re delighted that the new hub is already being well used by the local community. The hub was included in our plans as a direct result of feedback from residents. They told us how important it was to them to have a community space and it’s great to see so many activities on offer for local people.”

