A housing provider has welcomed families to new build homes on a development where a community hub will also be opening soon.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) has developed the former Tanners Pub in Thorplands.

The new development, known as Farmfield Court, is made up of 17 new homes and includes six one-bedroom flats and 11 three and four bedroom houses.

The new homes in Thorplands.

One new resident who has recently moved in is absolutely thrilled with her new home. She said: “It’s lovely, I can’t believe this is my new house. There’s so much more space than I had before, and it’s a lot bigger than it looks.

“My children are so glad to have a garden now too; they haven’t had one before.”

The redevelopment of the former Tanners pub site allowed NPH to invest in the community by building a brand-new community hub space, shops and a takeaway. The shops and takeaway were the first part of the development to be completed and the community hub will open in the coming weeks and will be available for residents to book.

Sarah Hayman chair of the Thorplands Residents Association said: “The new community hub is going to be a great asset to the residents of Thorplands. We have been working hard with local organisations such as Growing Together and Emmanuel Church to plan lots of exciting activities. These will include craft groups, coffee mornings, tots groups and family games, with lots more to come.

The shops and takeaway on the development.

“I’m very excited for the space to open, and I know it’ll be really well used by the community.”

The new homes add “much needed” family homes to WNC’s housing stock, which is managed by NPH.

Councillor Adam Brown, WNC cabinet member for housing, leisure and culture added: “This new development provides additional much-needed family homes, and we are delighted that several more projects will be delivered over the coming months to provide housing to people on our waiting lists.

“But we don’t just want to build new homes, we want to help build strong communities, and the introduction of the hub will go a long way to helping the residents association do just that.”