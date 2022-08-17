Northampton radio stations join forces in bid to improve future of digital radio across town
If successful, the bid could mean local stations will all be able to broadcast on DAB
Northampton radio stations have joined forces - and are inviting others to get on board - in a bid to create a DAB Radio Multiplex, currently open for applications by UK Regulator Ofcom.
NLive Radio and Embrace - two Northampton radio stations - have started discussions on an entirely community owned and operated application bid for the multiplex.
The round closes in October and will see a new Small-Scale DAB (SSDAB) platform launch that will provide a way for dozens of radio stations to all broadcast on DAB.
Martin Steers station manager of NLive Radio said: “As a community focused station we are keen to bring the community together for a bid that will benefit all the local community of Northampton.”
Paul Moore station manager of Embrace added: “Embrace is one of the local radio stations in the town, and working alongside other local radio stations in collaboration makes perfect sense.”
The team’s vision is for the multiplex to be owned by the community, via local not for profit community focused stations with the overall aim to benefit the Northampton community.
Samuel Hunt from Maxxwave - a wireless communications provider - is also on board as technical consultant and technical provider.
The team is currently looking for established community based or not for profit radio stations to join as part of their bid, as well as any service, local, regional, or national that might be interested in expressing an interest in broadcasting to Northampton to get in touch via [email protected] or by visiting northamptondab.co.uk.