Couple’s dream honeymoon ‘ruined’ after bride’s shocking accident lands her in hospital in Turkey

A dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare for newlyweds after the bride, who works in Northampton, was electrocuted.

Ginny and Darren Thacker were in Turkey on their belated honeymoon after tying the knot last year, when Ginny was hospitalised after an electric shock from a light switch in her hotel room.

The bride was taken to hospital by ambulance after the electric shock at the Royal Palace Hotel.

Ginny said: “I could’ve died.

"Darren and I were just relaxing and about to read our books. I turned the reading light on, but there was no switch, just an open 'live' hole and I had 240 volts curse through my body. It ejected me from the bed and the ring on my finger flew across the room.

"The pain was excruciating, and it took me a few seconds to recover and realise what had happened. I then had pain in my thumb and arm.”

Ginny said her heart was racing and she was suffering from palpitations.

Tests were carried out on Ginny, who said she had an anxious stay in hospital with her husband.

“Each time I got up to go to the toilet I felt nauseous,” said Ginny.

"They gave me a different drip to take the sickness away. I think this was sheer shock and worry. I felt extremely anxious.”

After the couple returned back to their Rugby home, Ginny went straight to her GP where more tests were carried out. She also had a heart monitor fitted.

"I’m still really traumatised by what happened but don’t feel I’m getting far with Jet2holidays,” she added.

“They have a duty of care to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else. I dread to think what would’ve happened if this had been a child. I have not been sleeping well since as it has really scared me.”

She said their honeymoon was “ruined” by the experience.

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays, said: “We are sorry to hear that Mrs Thacker has been unwell.