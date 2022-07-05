A new website has been launched by a Northampton private hospital whereby people can select medical supplies to donate to the frontline in Ukraine.

Three Shires hospital in Cliftonville has set up a new ‘gift style’ website where anyone can select any number of medical items to donate.

The goods will then be packaged, dispatched and delivered by Circle Health Group - the hospital’s owner.

Hospital staff welcome the arrival of delivery number eight from the UK to Ukraine.

The gift list website was launched in response to requests from patients and members of the public of how they could support the group’s mission in Ukraine.

Items include vital kit for treating sick and wounded patients, including ventilators, crutches, walking frames, respiratory masks, scrubs, bandages and wound kits.

One hospital medical director who received goods said: “I would like to thank everyone at Three Shires Hospital and Circle Health Group for the invaluable support you have provided.“We are sure that all the medical aid will help in the treatment of our patients during this terrible period. The support of people from Great Britain is now very valuable for Ukrainians.

“We will always remember this.”

A team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine have made the journey on a weekly basis since March 15 to deliver the urgent supplies.

Donations to the hospital gift list from UK supporters will enable these deliveries to continue as long as they are required, providing a vital lifeline to Ukrainian clinicians caring for the sick and injured in desperate circumstances.

Around £2 million worth of medical supplies and funds have been donated by Circle Health Group hospitals, staff and suppliers to date.

Paolo Pieri CEO of Circle Health Group said: “Urgent supplies are running short and months of war are taking a heavy toll on morale.

“As a fellow European hospital operator, we feel a moral obligation to help. We know the British public have taken the plight of Ukraine to heart, and we are appealing to them to help us make sure these hospitals have the kit and supplies they need.”