Private hospital in Northampton set to sponsor visas for Ukrainian refugees

A private hospital in Northampton is looking to sponsor visas for Ukrainian refugees.

Three Shires Hospital in Cliftonville is part of Circle Health Group, which is collectively sponsoring up to 500 work visas for Ukrainian refugees.

It is hoped these visas will create “high-quality jobs” across the group’s 54 sites in England, Scotland and Wales, including in Northampton.

Three Shires Hospital, Northampton.

As well as clinical roles, the hospitals will offer administrative, engineering, logistics and project management positions.

Paolo Pieri, Circle Health Group CEO said: "As one of the UK’s big employers, Circle wants to offer jobs and a fresh start to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee from their homeland.

“We are eager to help in some small way and stand with the Ukrainian people in this moment of unspeakable suffering."

Staff at Three Shires were also keen to get involved in whatever way they could and the medical records team, led by Penny Blackburn, held their own fundraiser collection.

In total they managed to raise £170 and this money was divided between buying essential supplies for the Ukrainian refugees as well as making a monetary donation to a local community fundraiser.

Oliver Doyle, executive director of Three Shires Hospital, added: "At this extremely difficult time I am proud to work for an organisation, and to be part of a team that is so dedicated to doing what it can to help.

“We have long supported overseas employment, offering specialist training, and we are looking forward to inviting the new team members.”