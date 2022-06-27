Lots of colour and plenty of smiles at pride festival in Northampton on Sunday, June 26.

Northampton Pride 2022: 30 pictures from the joyous, colourful event

Crowds turned out to take part in a parade and enjoy entertainment

By Carly Odell
Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:12 am

A huge turnout was seen as Northampton Pride 2022 took place in the town on Sunday (June 26).

The festival started with a parade from Market Square around the town and was followed by live entertainment on a stage in the square.

Residents from the town and further afield enjoyed the colourful, joyous festivities after the event returned in person for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Below is a collection a photos from Northampton Pride 2022 – are you featured?

1. Northampton Pride 2022

Lots of colour and plenty of smiles at pride festival in Northampton on Sunday, June 26.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Northampton Pride 2022

Lots of colour and plenty of smiles at pride festival in Northampton on Sunday, June 26.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Northampton Pride 2022

Lots of colour and plenty of smiles at pride festival in Northampton on Sunday, June 26.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Northampton Pride 2022

Lots of colour and plenty of smiles at pride festival in Northampton on Sunday, June 26.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Residents
