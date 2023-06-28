The countdown is on for the return of Northampton Pride for 2023.

The event, which gives residents the opportunity to come together to celebrate and stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities, will take place in various locations across Northampton town centre on Saturday July 8, with activities ranging from the parade to entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by West Northamptonshire Council’s LGBTQ and Allies Forum, the Northampton Pride Committee and sponsors Travis Perkins plc, the festival will begin with the parade.

Northampton Pride is back next weekend. (Photo from last year's event).

Most Popular

The parade will set off from Abington Street at 11am and arrive at the University of Northampton Waterside Campus at around 11.50am. The event will then officially be opened with a minute of noise.

Entertainment on the day will include rainbow stilt walkers, hula hoopers, Burlesque dancers, Drag Queens and a variety of onstage musical performances. This year’s main stage is sponsored by Northampton Town Council.

The event will continue until around 6.30pm and there will be a range of community stalls, including Northamptonshire Integrated Sexual Health and HIV service (NISH), Qspace and Lowdown, and food vendors on the university campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Toresen MBE, Chair of West Northants LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum said: “I am extremely excited for this year’s celebrations and to meet people from all over the area for this fantastic event. We have an amazing line-up with some very exciting personalities and I’m glad they are coming along to represent Northampton Pride.”

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services added: “Pride is a time to celebrate how far we’ve come whilst acknowledging that there is still work to be done in our fight towards equality in West Northants.

“This event is about communities coming together in celebration, protest, unity and solidarity and really is a wonderful team effort - from face painting to hula hooping, there is something for everyone!"

The Sunley Hotel, based within the university campus, will be providing a quiet space on the day with support available from the voluntary mental health charity the Lowdown, for anybody who is feeling overwhelmed, anxious or in need some confidential help and advice.