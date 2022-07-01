Nursery school children in Northampton have received a ‘letter from the Queen’ thanking them for their homemade Jubilee bunting.

Child First nursery in Moulton asked all their families to decorate a bunting flag. They were then sewn together and sent to Buckingham Palace in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last month.

Staff at the nursery hoped the Queen “used the bunting to decorate her garden for the Jubilee”.

Joel and Pearl with the letter (left) and the homemade bunting (right).

Now the children have received a letter from the Lady in Waiting - on behalf of The Queen - thanking them for their message and “splendid” homemade decorations they “so kindly sent”.

Angela Green nursery manager said: “The idea behind the activity was to have something that the parents and children could do together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Each family decorated a bunting flag and these were then all sewn together by the manager to make a wonderful colourful run of bunting.

“The bunting along with some drawings and a letter was sent to Buckingham Place in time for Her Majesty’s Jubilee weekend. A copy of the letter has been provided to all the families who took part so they can use it as a kept sake for their child, remembering the Jubilee in years to come.”

The letter from the Lady in Waiting expressing The Queen's thanks.