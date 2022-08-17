Lift Tower features in Northampton photographer’s lockdown inspired exhibition in London
A percentage of any profits made at the exhibition will be donated to a charity aiming to break the cycle of homelessness
A Northampton photographer is displaying images of the Lift Tower as part of her lockdown inspired exhibition in London.
Charlotte Eve Streeter is “born and bred” Northampton, now based in South East London. The photographer uses her immediate surroundings, friends, and family as her subject matter and she focuses on keeping scrapbooks, journals and printed books to document the changes of each year.
Charlotte's latest series ‘Looking Up’, the Lift Tower features as the photographers were inspired by the confinements of lockdown. The work explores longing, curiosity and nostalgia.
Charlotte said: “Lockdown encouraged people to reflect on the everyday experiences and connections that we typically take for granted.
Most Popular
-
1
Seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire
-
2
Northampton drink-driver in court for wrecking ‘stolen’ £15k Audi and causing £5k damage to fences
-
3
Man arrested after family attacked by gang wielding large wooden poles by Grand Union Canal in Northampton
-
4
Suspended sentences for two men who illegally stored and burned waste on Northampton site
-
5
Drink-driver avoids jail after causing ‘near death experience’ for two pedestrians in Northampton town centre
“Unable to travel, many of us found ourselves longing for the company of loved ones and romanticising people, places and things that otherwise pass us by.
“The Northampton Lift Tower series presents the viewer with an image of the landmark that is as curiously refreshing as it is sentimental.”
Read More
‘Looking Up’ is on display in The Garden Room at the House of St Barnabas in Soho until December 2022.
All works are for sale, with a percentage going to the House of St Barnabas and its mission to break the cycle of homelessness. The charity delivers its mission through an Employment Academy, where participants experience a holistic, tailored programme of long-term support, helping them secure good work, a good home, and a good network.