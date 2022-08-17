Lift Tower features in Northampton photographer’s lockdown inspired exhibition in London

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte's photographs are part of an exhibition in London.

A Northampton photographer is displaying images of the Lift Tower as part of her lockdown inspired exhibition in London.

Charlotte Eve Streeter is “born and bred” Northampton, now based in South East London. The photographer uses her immediate surroundings, friends, and family as her subject matter and she focuses on keeping scrapbooks, journals and printed books to document the changes of each year.

Charlotte's latest series ‘Looking Up’, the Lift Tower features as the photographers were inspired by the confinements of lockdown. The work explores longing, curiosity and nostalgia.

Charlotte said: “Lockdown encouraged people to reflect on the everyday experiences and connections that we typically take for granted.

“Unable to travel, many of us found ourselves longing for the company of loved ones and romanticising people, places and things that otherwise pass us by.

“The Northampton Lift Tower series presents the viewer with an image of the landmark that is as curiously refreshing as it is sentimental.”

‘Looking Up’ is on display in The Garden Room at the House of St Barnabas in Soho until December 2022.