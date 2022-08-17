News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out

Lift Tower features in Northampton photographer’s lockdown inspired exhibition in London

A percentage of any profits made at the exhibition will be donated to a charity aiming to break the cycle of homelessness

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:46 pm
Charlotte's photographs are part of an exhibition in London.
Charlotte's photographs are part of an exhibition in London.

A Northampton photographer is displaying images of the Lift Tower as part of her lockdown inspired exhibition in London.

Charlotte Eve Streeter is “born and bred” Northampton, now based in South East London. The photographer uses her immediate surroundings, friends, and family as her subject matter and she focuses on keeping scrapbooks, journals and printed books to document the changes of each year.

Charlotte's latest series ‘Looking Up’, the Lift Tower features as the photographers were inspired by the confinements of lockdown. The work explores longing, curiosity and nostalgia.

Charlotte said: “Lockdown encouraged people to reflect on the everyday experiences and connections that we typically take for granted.

Most Popular

“Unable to travel, many of us found ourselves longing for the company of loved ones and romanticising people, places and things that otherwise pass us by.

“The Northampton Lift Tower series presents the viewer with an image of the landmark that is as curiously refreshing as it is sentimental.”

Read More

Read More
Northampton radio stations join forces in bid to improve future of digital radio...

‘Looking Up’ is on display in The Garden Room at the House of St Barnabas in Soho until December 2022.

All works are for sale, with a percentage going to the House of St Barnabas and its mission to break the cycle of homelessness. The charity delivers its mission through an Employment Academy, where participants experience a holistic, tailored programme of long-term support, helping them secure good work, a good home, and a good network.

Northampton