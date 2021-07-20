Northampton laps up the sun on hottest two days of the year so far

It's been the hottest two days of the years so far and people have been out and about making the most.

Temperatures nudging 30°C on Sunday and Monday kept the town's parks and open spaces busy — and gave Formula One fans perfect conditions for watching a thrilling British Grand Prix.

And, good news, the summer sunshine is set to last until at least Thursday — although MetOffice forecasters are warning of the threat of a storm on Tuesday afternoon AND issued a warning to stay safe outside.

Here's a few of those enjoying the great outdoors at Abington Park and Delapre Abbey, in Northampton town centre and Silverstone on Sunday and Monday.

Photos by KIRSTY EDMONDS and Getty Images

Lapping up the sun with a picnic

Not too hot to enjoy a swing for two at Abington Park

Time to find some shade for the little ones

Hat's are a top tip to keep the sun off