Met Office warning as heatwave set to stay with Northamptonshire until Thursday

Met Office officials have issued a heatwave alert for Northamptonshire.

The level three warning comes with advice on staying safe and looking out for others as temperatures are set to to soar into the 30s this week.

Heatwave alerts are triggered when threshold temperatures for are reached on one day and the following night — and forecasters are 90 per cent sure the threshold temperature will be met again the following day.

The current alert kicks in at midnight tonight (Monday) and runs until 9am Thursday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Our advice is to look out for others — especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions.

"Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

"Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol, dress appropriately for the weather and slow down when it is hot."

British Grand Prix fans at Silverstone roasted in the afternoon sunshine, although Sunday's temperatures officially topped out at 29.9°C at the Met Office weather station at Pitsford, near Northampton, on Sunday.

Today is set to be similar, although with forecasters warning of the chance of a thunderstorm in early afternoon.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue issued a series of warnings to be careful burning rubbish, disposing of cigarettes, lighting barbecues and swimming in open water.

Monday's scorching forecast from @NNweather