Northampton Indian restaurant treats mass Covid vaccination centre staff to free meal

A Indian restaurant in Northampton treated the volunteers at the mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Moulton Park to a free meal for the second time.

Lasaan staff brought fresh food to the workers at the purpose-built clinic on Royal Pavilion to show their appreciation for their hard work and dedication on Friday (June 25).

Managing director Enam Haque said: "Our team here at Lasaan are always eager to support and assist our local community and businesses and have a track record in doing so especially during the outbreak, providing free meals to those who were self isolating and those who were impacted by the pandemic.

Staff from Lasaan and the Moulton Park coronavirus vaccination after receiving their free food.