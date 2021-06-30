Northampton Indian restaurant treats mass Covid vaccination centre staff to free meal
'Our team is always eager to support and assist our local community and businesses'
A Indian restaurant in Northampton treated the volunteers at the mass coronavirus vaccination centre at Moulton Park to a free meal for the second time.
Lasaan staff brought fresh food to the workers at the purpose-built clinic on Royal Pavilion to show their appreciation for their hard work and dedication on Friday (June 25).
Managing director Enam Haque said: "Our team here at Lasaan are always eager to support and assist our local community and businesses and have a track record in doing so especially during the outbreak, providing free meals to those who were self isolating and those who were impacted by the pandemic.
"We would like to take the opportunity to remember our near and dear ones who may have lost their lives during the pandemic, we have lost few of our most loyal customers, we shall remember them, May they rest in peace."