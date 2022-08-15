Northampton hero dad risks his life to rescue girls drifting out to sea in dinghy in Skegness

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton dad who risked his own life to save two girls drifting out to sea in an inflatable says he hopes someone would do the same for his children.

Ben Longley insists he is “no hero” but gave no thought for his own safety when he dived into the sea on a privately-owned beach in Ingoldmells, Skegness.

Now, when he closes his eyes, he says he can still hear the girls’ screams as he pushed against the current to reach them – and he just wants to warn other parents to never let their children out of their sight on the beach.

Ben Longley from Northampton pictured with his family. Ben risked his own life to save to girls who were drifting out to sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m no hero,” said Ben. “In fact it wasn’t until I had managed to pull the girls back to shore that I realised what danger I was in.

"I’m over 6ft tall but I could feel the current pulling me under.

"It was terrifying but I didn’t think about it at the time.

"I couldn’t feel the bottom and the waves were really getting big and lashing.

"I just had to push for it – I wanted to help.

"It’s only just sinking in now. When I close my eyes I can still hear the girls screaming.

"I just want to warn people how dangerous the sea can be to tell parents not to let their children out of their sight on the beach.”

The incident happened on the part of the beach near the big wheel in Ingoldmells on Wednesday (August 10).

Ben – who was on holiday with his partner and two children Jacob and Lily-Rose – said they had been crabbing near the defences when his daughter spotted the girls in the dinghy waving their arms in the air.

"At first I thought they were playing then I heard the screams,” he added.

"It wasn’t lifeguarded here but someone called the Coastguard and they arrived about 30 minutes later.

“If I had waited the girls could have died.”

The RNLI is urging families to use lifeguarded beaches.

East of England RNLI supervisor Arun Gray said: “We would always advise people who want to go in water to use a lifeguarded beach and stay inside the red and yellow flags.

"Inflatables are always best used in a pool rather than the sea, but they are especially dangerous when the wind is blowing offshore, indicated by the orange wind sock flown above the unit when there is an offshore wind.”