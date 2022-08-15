Labour fury as council tells pensioners to 'travel miles' for £100 vouchers to help cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of pensioners are being told they could need to travel “miles” to collect £100 vouchers issued by the council to help with the cost of living crisis.

Another statement this week confirmed those eligible are now getting letters telling them how to get the money.

Elderly and infirm pensioners in West Northamptonshire eligibile for £100 payments to help with the cost of living crisis have been told they need to travel to their nearest Post Office rather than have money paid into bank accounts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Labour councillors claim there has been “little foresight or joined-up thinking” in how the cash, from the Government’s Household Support Fund, will be distributed.

The payment, announced earlier this year as part of a wide support package, means eligible pensioners — those who receive pension credit — will get a one-off £100 in the form of a Post Office Payout voucher which can be cashed, paid into a bank account, or used to pay soaring utility bills.

Those who receive Pension Credit AND disability payments can also apply for a top-up £50 food voucher.

The Tory-run council says it chose the Post Office as its “preferred partner” because of the number of branches and because it is a well-known brand.

Labour’s Councillor Cathrine Russel said: “There appears has been little foresight, organisation or joined-up thinking by the Department of Work and Pensions and the council who expect our senior residents will have the ability to claim this payment in person, let alone when their nearest Post Office can be in accessible and miles away from their home.

“I have also been left incredibly dissatisfied by how this has been communicated by the council. A congratulatory press release with no weblink or phone line to provide residents with information is simply not good enough.

“My mother, Margaret, is 93. Like thousands of senior residents, she will have to rely on others to be able to access this money that is desperately needed in the economic climate we are facing.

■ Click HERE to find your nearest Post Office branch

“This money should have been paid directly into bank accounts so that it can make a real difference.

“Instead there will be a real worry that those who really need the help will not be supported.”

A council statement said that “all that eligible pensioners need to do” is take their letter and some identification to their local branch, although authorised, trusted carers, friends or family members can make the trip to their behalf.

It added: ”Post Office was chosen as our preferred partner because of the number of outlets available and also the familiarity of the brand to people of pensionable age.”

Councillor Matt Golby, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “We understand how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting people’s lives so it’s great to see these arrangements are in full swing.”

Post Office branches nationally have dwindled from about 25,000 in the mid-1960s to 11,415 in March 2021 with many deemed uneconomic to run as customers switched business online.

In Northampton, the Post Office branch at Kingsthorpe shut permanently earlier this year after convenience store chain Martin’s pulled the plug.