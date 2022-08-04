Libby has donated 12 inches of hair to charity.

Libby Jenkins, pupil at Wootton Village Primary School has just had her first proper haircut at Daniel Granger Hairdressing salon.

As well as donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust – which provides real hair wigs to youngsters undergoing cancer treatment - Libby has also raised nearly £400 for the charity.

Libby said: “I was a bit nervous at the start but actually loved the whole experience and I’m proud to be helping other children who are having a tough time. Now I am planning to grow my hair so that I do this all again.”

The hairdresser tasked with cutting Libby’s hair was Leah Evans, 17, an apprentice at Daniel Granger Hairdressing.

“I will be qualifying in December and Libby was actually my very first client, so it was extra special for me,” said Leah. “We took great care of Libby, who loved being styled and I chopped off a massive 12 inches which we sent straight to the charity.”

Libby was inspired by her mum, who is a Macmillan nurse at Northampton General Hospital, to have the chop.

Mum Charlotte Woods said: “We are so proud of Libby. She has been growing her hair out for well over a year to do this and this was her first grown up haircut. She loves hearing about my job and has wanted to do something for cancer patients like the ones I work with for ages.

“We expected her to be really nervous about it, but she was so excited the day before and was beaming the whole time when we were at the salon. Leah was amazing with her, and really pampered her and treated her like a grownup, which Libby loved. Libby loves her new haircut and has even inspired her friends at school who now want to do the same.”