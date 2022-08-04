Northampton school children ‘blown away’ by careers day at Silverstone Park

Kingsthorpe College students visited Silverstone.

A group of Northampton school children were “blown away” by a careers day held at Silverstone Park.

Around 50 Year 9 students from Kingsthorpe College attended the estate - as part of Silverstone Park’s Schools Programme - for a behind the scenes tour of advanced technology businesses.

The youngsters were welcomed inside motorcycle brand Ducati’s UK headquarters, Hexagon’s state-of-the-art Metrology Facility, Delta Cosworth’s high performance battery technology workshop, Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub’s wind tunnel and Vorteq Sports’ fabrics design department, which both help Olympic athletes.

Students were "blown away".

Tech recruitment agency Edge Tech provided insight into the different career types across the technology spectrum.

Diane Fisher Kingsthorpe College’s strategic lead for careers said: “The students were blown away by the technology, innovation, and projects inside these businesses who are helping to solve some of the big challenges that affect us all, such as energy efficiency, mobility and sustainability.

“Really importantly, many on the tour clearly started to become aware of the careers involved – types of jobs that they didn’t previously know existed – and you could see the cogs starting to turn with all the chat on the coach heading back to school.

“The experience also enabled the students to learn about the different pathways to these exciting jobs, and that application and attitude is just as important as qualifications in impressing employers.