A six-year-old Northampton girl has come up with a selfless idea to fundraise for Children in Need and honour her brother.

Isla Cartwright, from Duston, will wear one of her brother’s old spinal braces to school on Friday (November 18), despite it being “solid” and “uncomfortable”.

Harry - Isla’s brother - was told at six months old that he would never walk after being diagnosed with epilepsy and scoliosis. After sheer determination, Harry learned how to walk with a frame aged two. After multiple surgeries over the years, now 10, Harry is able to walk for short periods and also relies on his wheelchair. His mum, Nicole, says he has surgery around every six months and this is likely to continue until he is a teen, but he is “resilient”, “does not let anything stop him” and is making his own group of friends at his new, specialist school.

Sibling love - Northampton girl Isla Cartwright, six, will raise money for Children in Need in honour of her brother Harry.

Both Harry’s former pre-school teachers and his father, Richard, have raised money for him over the years as well as the hospitals that have looked after him. Earlier this year, Richard climbed Mount Snowdon and Isla wanted to join in, but mum and dad stepped in and said it might be too much for her, so she has instead found another way to get in on the action.

Nicole said: “Last year Isla said the day before Children in Need that she could do something and that she wanted to wear Harry’s cast for the day, but because it was the day before, we didn’t have much time so I told her that we’d do it the following year. She remembered and still wanted to do it this year.”

Harry has worn a spinal brace everyday since November 2019, which Nicole says helps to give his back protection. As he has worn it for so long, he is used to the discomfort.

Isla in one of Harry's old spinal braces that she will wear to school on Children in Need day.

Nicole added: “She has put the brace on the last couple of nights and I think the reality is setting in. She has realised it is not comfortable to wear, but one of Harry’s old one-to-one teachers is in her class now so she’s happy someone will know how to take it off and put it on if she needs a five minute break.

“It’s really nice that Isla had the thought to want to do it. She is quite caring and considerate and she has grown up with an older brother needing more care and attention. She always has that on her mind.”

Isla set herself a target to raise £100 with her fundraiser, which she is close to reaching. The money will be donated to Children in Need, which helps to fund charities such as The Family Fund that helped provide Harry with an iPad in the past and a holiday to Devon. Donations can be made here.

