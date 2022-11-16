A Northampton Scout section leader has been “amazed by the generosity” following a food collection for the Hope Centre.

The 38th Moulton Scout Troop, consisting of the Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels, has collected over 300 items to donate to the well-known homelessness charity.

Chloe Collins Scout section leader for 38th Moulton Scout Troop said: “This collection has made the young people realise that a small amount can make a big difference – even if it’s a hot drink for someone living on the street.

“We expected a few tins from each group, but it’s as if we have all pulled together to do a weekly shop. The group leaders have been astounded.”

The Scouts had recently been working towards their world badge and Chloe says “with the rising cost of bills, it posed a great opportunity to help others”.

All of the young people were involved in voting for a chosen charity, and the Hope Centre won by a landslide.

“Within the first week the bags were full and the supplies did not stop coming,” said Chloe. “The pile keeps growing and growing, and we have been amazed by everyone’s generosity.”

The food will be handed over on November 22 and the Scout Troop has been keeping in close contact with Tanya Haji-Miller, the community and events fundraiser at the Hope Centre.