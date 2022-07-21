Melanie and Nick Phipps, pictured, are pleased to continue the annual event they began six years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Northampton fun day, organised by a husband and wife duo in aid of Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, will return this Saturday (July 23).

Melanie and Nick Phipps, from Duston, are pleased to continue the annual event they began six years prior to the pandemic.

It will take place from 11am until 4.30pm at their home in Vienne Close, Duston.

Melanie said: “We’re so pleased it’s back up and running. It feels like forever since we last did anything for charity in the summer.

“We just want everyone to have a nice time.”

Melanie and Nick are dedicated fundraisers for the Air Ambulance, and regularly put up extravagant light displays at Christmas for residents to admire.

A number of years ago, Melanie and Nick’s daughter and granddaughter were in an accident, and the Air Ambulance were on standby if needed.

“I’ve never been more grateful in my life that they were there to support them when I couldn’t be there,” said Melanie.

They hope to beat the fundraising totals of previous years, which varied between £300 and £500.

As the first fun day back, they hope to see lots of new faces attending.

There will be hook a duck, lucky dips, a tombola, stalls, and food and drink on offer throughout the day, among lots more.

Melanie described the entertainment as “old school”, which she and Nick hope will appeal to visitors of all ages.