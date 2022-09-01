Northampton community wardrobe launched to help those struggling to buy clothes in cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community wardrobe has been set up in Northampton to help people who are struggling financially, whilst promoting sustainability.

The Doddridge Centre, after giving a new home to the St James Community Library in July, has now set up a community wardrobe in a bid to help those struggling to buy essentials in the cost of living crisis.

Centre director Rachel Bott said: “The idea came about as we have been offering food parcels and I thought, if people have been struggling with food, they can’t be able to afford clothing as well.”

The Doddridge Centre in Northampton.

There are several ways in which people can get involved with the community wardrobe. People can donate their unwanted clothes or they can swap clean and good quality items for other items in the wardrobe.

Alternatively, residents can take whatever they need out of the wardrobe for a small monetary donation they can afford.

Rachel continued: “I am just passionate about helping people and want to make a difference. St James sits at the the top of the most deprived areas in Northampton. It is a very diverse area.

“We know parents are not eating meals because they would rather feed their children.”

The community wardrobe at the Doddridge Centre in St James, Northampton.

Volunteers at the Doddridge Centre have been working hard to get the community wardrobe ready for two months and it is now open to the public every Thursday morning.

The centre is currently on the lookout for more volunteers to help run the wardrobe so that it can open on other days too.

Rachel told Chronicle & Echo, whilst the community wardrobe has had a slow start as they are still getting the word out, she believes there will be a huge uptake in the coming months.

She added: “We know that, as the winter months hit and the cost of living continues to rise, many will be pushed into poverty and, therefore, we want to be able to help in reducing the pressure of having to buy clothing.

“We have a room full of coats, shoes and jumpers for women, men, children - you name it, we’ve got it."