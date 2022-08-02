In pictures: Official opening for Northampton library given fresh start at new home

A Northampton library has officially opened its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic in a new home.

Volunteers have fought for years to keep a library in the St James area of Northampton.

Earlier this year an appeal was launched to find a community group to take over the running of the library.

The Doddridge Centre took on the library and opened its shelves to the community last week before hosting an official opening event on Saturday (July 30).

Take a look at photos of the event below.

1. St James Library official opening at the Doddridge Centre The library held an official opening event on Saturday (July 30). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. St James Library official opening at the Doddridge Centre The library held an official opening event on Saturday (July 30). Photo: WNC Photo Sales

3. St James Library official opening at the Doddridge Centre The library held an official opening event on Saturday (July 30). Photo: WNC Photo Sales

4. St James Library official opening at the Doddridge Centre The library held an official opening event on Saturday (July 30). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales