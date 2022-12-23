Northampton community group builds Santa’s sleigh and delivers 150 gifts to children

A Northampton community group has worked hard all year to be able to deliver 150 gifts to children on their estate this Christmas.

Harlestone Manor Community Group, based on the Harlestone Manor estate close to Harlestone Firs, is made up of six volunteer members - Stacey, Vicky, Paul, Natalie, Rachel and Carla, who have hosted events this year, including a summer fete, a pumpkin trail and previously a race night, to raise money for the end of year gift giving, which is now in its third year. The parish council has also helped with funds.

With fundraising complete, the selfless team, which was set up on the new build estate to create a community, then bought and wrapped presents for 150 primary school aged children on the estate, enlisted help Sam who built the sleigh and another resident Jim to take on the important role of Santa, before heading out on Wednesday evening (December 21) to spread festive cheer.

The Harlestone Manor Community Group delivered 150 gifts to children on the estate.

Group member Carla Massey said: “We bought the children books and craft items and made sure they all had a present that was personal to them.

“We then went around the estate, and the children all came out and were waiting for Santa. We were playing music and there were lights on the sleigh. It was a really nice atmosphere.”

While the team were out delivering Christmas presents, they were also running a collection for Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Daisy Suite Appeal, which is raising money to build a dedicated space that offers privacy within the maternity unit at Northampton General Hospital away from the wards for parents who experience the devastating loss of a baby.

In total, £130 was raised for the appeal, as Carla says the group is also about “giving back to the community”.

She added: “With all our fundraising we keep a small amount of funds to keep us going and then the rest raised is to give back to the community. We raised money for Ukraine in the summer.

