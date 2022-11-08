Appeal launched to enhance vital facilities for bereaved parents at Northampton General Hospital

An appeal has been launched to help enhance the vital facilities and support for bereaved parents at Northampton General Hospital.

Northamptonshire Health Charity, which funds equipment and projects for local NHS hospitals and community services beyond what can be funded, is proud to be supporting the hospital by launching its Daisy Suite Appeal for those who experience the devastating loss of a baby.

With donations and fundraising, a dedicated space that offers privacy within the maternity unit away from the wards will be created. This new facility will support the work of Northampton General Hospital’s bereavement midwives in follow up appointments with families – allowing them to get the practical and emotional support needed following what they have been through.

Bereavement midwives Rachael Moss and Rachel Surl said: “Each year we care for over 100 families who suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby. We provide a safe space that feels protected for delivery and care whilst in hospital.

“Having a dedicated space to continue this protection for follow up care for families will further enhance the support we provide and make such a difference to these families – at what is a very distressing time.”

Rachael and Rachel are working closely with the leadership team at the hospital on their vision and with the help of the charity and fundraising support, they will be able to create a “compassionate and much-needed safe space”.

Alison McCulloch head of fundraising at Northamptonshire Health Charity said: “At present, bereaved parents often return to the maternity unit for follow up appointments and aftercare – a place where they were first supported following the distressing and heart-breaking news about their baby.

“You can imagine how upsetting this can be, adding to the overwhelming sense of sadness and loss families are feeling. With your donations and fundraising to our Daisy Suite Appeal you can help us make these changes.”

Alison would like to thank everyone who has already supported the bereavement midwives with donations to the bereavement suite, previously called the Forget Me Not Appeal. All donations made to that will benefit this newly launched appeal.

The bereavement midwifery team chose the daisy flower as the name of the suite as a symbol of innocence and purity, and on a spiritual level it represents the eternal life of a soul.

One of the charity’s major fundraisers for the Daisy Suite Appeal is a family who set up Team Daisy, in memory of their daughter Daisy Chalmers and to offer support to other families in a similar time of need to what they have experienced.

They have been raising funds and awareness of baby loss for four years and are currently involved in a number of challenges and events to support the appeal – including putting a team in the Isle of White ultra marathon challenge in 2023.