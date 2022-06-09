Northampton climbers to take on the toughest walk of the Brecon Beacons for Cobblers community trust

On a mission to raise £10,000, the Claret Mountaineers will be tackling the Horseshoe Ridge Walk in the Brecon Beacons next week.

The group formed of those who have benefited from programmes run by Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust will be taking on their second fundraising challenge this year after climbing Snowdon last year. They credit the trust for “changing lives” and now want to “give something back”.

The money raised by the group will be put towards projects such as the creation of Health and Wellbeing Hubs across the county, development of walking football and the set up of a cerebral palsy multi disability football team.

The climbers who took on the Snowdon challenge last year.

Akshay Mistry is one of those taking part.

He said: “We wanted to give people a sense of achievement whilst also showing the positive impact these groups on the community.”

He added that the money raised will also help to expand on the success of the women and girls teams and help to make sure people have equal access to opportunities to do with their health.

The group, consisting of 40 people with ages ranging from 20 to mind 60s, will be heading to Wales on June 17 to complete the 10 mile walk with a total elevation of 2424 metres across Pen Y Fan, Corn Du, Pen y Fan, Cribyn and Fan y Big.

Since their climb up Snowdon last year, raising £7,437, the community trust has been able to deliver weekly powerchair football sessions, fund the set up of the new upcoming Active Fans programme and deliver funding towards new resources for the multi disability football club.

The group is also looking forward to the future with plans to complete another challenge next year with a hope to raise even more money that can help vital projects put on by the community trust.

Although next year's plans could be something a little different to scaling mountains as Akshay said: “We want to do something really unique and different compared to this year.”