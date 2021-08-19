The team climbed Mount Snowdon last weekend.

A group of Cobblers fans took on the challenge of climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Northampton Town Community Trust.

The Claret mountaineers climbed the Welsh mountain, which sits at more than 1,000 metres above sea level, last weekend (August 14 - 15).

The team comprised of current and former participants of the club's Community Trust's programmes who have benefited from the health and wellbeing and disability football projects that the club runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All participants were keen to do something to give back to the club and its projects that have helped each individual, which they have done to the sum of more than £7,000.

Andy Willis, one of the Clarey mountaineers and a volunteer for the multi disability football club, said: “Northampton Town FC Community Trust plays a very important role supporting the local community of Northampton and the county, in so many ways, through various sporting and social connections.

“For my part I really value the mental health support the Community Trust provides to the community through its network of navigators and it's a matter of record how important the disability football was to helping support my own recovery from severe mental illness.”

Another climber - Nic Pentelow - previously led a sedentary lifestyle and worked long hours, which made him unhappy and made him gain weight.

Nic joined the Fit Cobblers programme in October 2020 and has lost more than 20kg.

He is enjoying life better by actively spending time with his family, prioritising himself through exercising regularly, eating healthier and turning exercise into family time.

Nic added: “Fit Cobblers has made a huge impact on my life, I wanted to pay that back and help raise funds for the Community Trust in order for them to run more programmes, supporting more people in the local community.”