Northampton cinema goer 'surprised' after being slapped with £100 fine for... watching the new Mission Impossible film

A cinema goer is fuming after being fined £100 after parking at a controversial cinema car park in Northampton.

Thomas Jordan, from Harpole, went to watch Mission Impossible VII: Dead Reckoning with his wife on Saturday, July 19 at the same time Cobblers were playing Birmingham at Sixfields Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old was slapped with a £100 fine the post the next day from UK Parking Control (UKPC), which operates the car park.

Thomas Jordan was slapped with a £100 parking fine after parking at Cineworld on a Cobblers match day while he watched Mission Impossible

According to signage, UKPC will fine anyone for parking in the car park for more than 90 minutes on a Cobblers matchday – Mission Impossible has a running time of two hours and 43 minutes.

The £100 fine came as a shock to Mr Jordan and he now wants to warn thousands of other cinema goers.

The husband said: “We were unaware that it was a match day. We arrived long before the match started and left long after it was over. So imagine my surprise to receive a notice of parking charge as a result of using the Cineworld car park to see a film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's July - I was not expecting there to be football, especially as I arrived long before it started and left after it had finished. I'm not a football fan – that's why I go to the cinema. Yet how could I possibly be expected to be at the cinema for a mere hour and thirty minutes when the running time of the film I saw was nearly twice that, including adverts and trailers?

“This is an appalling failure of business policy that I cannot believe Cineworld has allowed to affect its car park. Cineworld may not operate the car park, but it is absolutely the cinema car park.

”As a business that has already neared bankruptcy this year, Cineworld has hit upon a policy that will slowly but surely drive customers elsewhere.

"I have been a Cineworld Unlimited customer for over ten years at this point, and am ready to drop my subscription as a result of this frankly terrible policy.”

Mr Jordan is awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld said the changes mean that on normal, non-matchdays, anyone who uses the car park will be subject to a four hour maximum stay. If film-lovers believe they will be there for longer than four hours, they will need to enter their car registration number on a tablet inside the cinema, along with proof of cinema ticket.

On matchdays, there will now be a 90-minute maximum. Those staying longer will need proof of a cinema ticket.

Posting to its Facebook page, the cinema said: “There will be new guidelines for use of our car park.“There will be a four hour maximum stay for everyone, and if you feel you will be parked longer, we have tablets in-cinema (across from each set of toilets) you can simply enter your reg number into, along with proof of receipt/ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On match days there will be a 90 minute maximum stay, so again if you are watching a film/in Starbucks and think you'll be longer, you can enter your reg number and show proof of receipt/ticket to get your parking validated.”

Replying to comments on the social media post, the cinema also added that it will advertise “every time you’re watching a film” to enter registration numbers into the tablet to “avoid any fines”.

According to the cinema’s website, Cineworld does not own or operate the car park.