Northampton care home ‘beyond proud’ and ‘so delighted’ to be named best in the region

A Northampton care home team says they are “beyond proud” and “so delighted” to be named best in the central region, and to scoop their first ever award win.

Abington Park View Care Home, located in Wellingborough Road opposite Abington Park, has created a comfortable and homely environment for residents – who are treated with respect, kindness and understanding.

The staff uphold the principles of integrity and compassion, which led to a 10 out of 10 rating on carehome.co.uk earlier this year.

Now, Abington Park View has been named the 2024/25 residential care home of the year by the Central England Prestige Awards.

The home fosters a warm and welcoming environment where staff create a community of care, and the judges were impressed by their CQC rating – which details their dedication to keeping residents engaged and active.

They benefit from thoughtfully designed spaces, a lively activities programme that promotes mental and physical wellbeing, and always having something enjoyable to look forward to.

Sarah Copeman, who has been the home manager since 2019, said: “We are so delighted, it’s an absolutely incredible achievement. This is testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our entire team, and it’s lovely recognition for them.

“The award is a reflection of the trust and confidence that residents, their families and the wider community put in us. We all come together.”

Sarah believes it is their attention to detail and genuine care from the hearts of all employees that make the biggest difference.

“People talk about our quality of care and the kindness of staff,” the home manager continued. “We always go the extra mile to enhance their lives, that’s what it’s all about.”

Whether it is taking a resident to a nearby pub for a drink or to a local sports match, the staff encourage them to do what they enjoy.

With a large team of 36, Sarah thanked the staff for their “amazing work, tireless efforts and genuine passion”.

“Every member contributes to making it a place we’re proud to call home,” Sarah proudly concluded as the care home ends 2024 on a high.

For more information on Abington Park View, visit the care home’s website here.