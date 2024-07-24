Northampton care home with perfect online rating says ‘attention to detail’ sets them apart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton team, with a perfect rating on an online care home review platform, believes it is their “attention to detail” that sets them apart.

Abington Park View Care Home, located in Wellingborough Road opposite Abington Park, has created a comfortable and homely environment for residents – who are treated with respect, kindness and understanding.

The staff uphold the principles of integrity and compassion, which has led to a 10 out of 10 rating on carehome.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Copeman, who has been the home manager since 2019, said: “We’re absolutely delighted and incredibly proud to have achieved that perfect 10. It reflects the high standards of care we deliver.

The team at Abington Park View Care Home believe they have created a comfortable and homely environment for residents – who are treated with respect, kindness and understanding.

“We see it as a real accomplishment and it is testament to the dedication and compassion of the team. We work tirelessly to ensure our residents have the best possible care.”

Sarah says the home is well-regarded across the town, particularly as a place where residents feel safe and valued. It remains of utmost importance to the team to enhance the residents’ lives and give them a sense of purpose.

“It’s a great recognition,” she added. “And it wouldn’t be possible without the support and trust of the relatives. We’re deeply grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what she believes sets Abington Park View apart, Sarah said: “Detail. Of course we love our residents and we very much focus on enhancing their lives.

“This is the individuals’ home and we’re privileged to come and work here. Everyday we’re welcomed into their home. It’s about what they want and being led by the individual.”

A “family atmosphere” has been created at Abington Park View and this extends to the nearby community.

“The feedback has been phenomenal,” said the home manager. “They say people are safe, well cared for, and the attention to detail is second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another thing that sets us apart is that we rarely use an agency at all and have a consistent staff team. If you’ve got the right team and skill set, you can build and achieve anything.”