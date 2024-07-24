Northampton care home with perfect online rating says ‘attention to detail’ sets them apart
Abington Park View Care Home, located in Wellingborough Road opposite Abington Park, has created a comfortable and homely environment for residents – who are treated with respect, kindness and understanding.
The staff uphold the principles of integrity and compassion, which has led to a 10 out of 10 rating on carehome.co.uk.
Sarah Copeman, who has been the home manager since 2019, said: “We’re absolutely delighted and incredibly proud to have achieved that perfect 10. It reflects the high standards of care we deliver.
“We see it as a real accomplishment and it is testament to the dedication and compassion of the team. We work tirelessly to ensure our residents have the best possible care.”
Sarah says the home is well-regarded across the town, particularly as a place where residents feel safe and valued. It remains of utmost importance to the team to enhance the residents’ lives and give them a sense of purpose.
“It’s a great recognition,” she added. “And it wouldn’t be possible without the support and trust of the relatives. We’re deeply grateful.”
When asked what she believes sets Abington Park View apart, Sarah said: “Detail. Of course we love our residents and we very much focus on enhancing their lives.
“This is the individuals’ home and we’re privileged to come and work here. Everyday we’re welcomed into their home. It’s about what they want and being led by the individual.”
A “family atmosphere” has been created at Abington Park View and this extends to the nearby community.
“The feedback has been phenomenal,” said the home manager. “They say people are safe, well cared for, and the attention to detail is second to none.
“Another thing that sets us apart is that we rarely use an agency at all and have a consistent staff team. If you’ve got the right team and skill set, you can build and achieve anything.”
Sarah enjoys coming to work each day and finished by saying: “There’s no better feeling than coming to work and helping the residents to do something amazing. It’s the best job in the world.”
