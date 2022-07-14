Northampton cancer charity receives donation from plumbing and heating supplier

A Northampton cancer charity has received a £600 donation from a plumbing and heating supplier, which has chosen to support the charity for the year.

BacZac His Legacy, set up in memory of 20-year-old Zac Forskitt, was given the money by the Northampton branch of Pochin.

Zac died of cancer in 2016, after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia.

Craig Johnson, trade sales manager at Pochin Northampton, pictured above, is "very proud" to be supporting BacZac His Legacy as Zac was a childhood friend of his.

Jason Forskitt Zac’s father said: “We are extremely thankful for the donation from Pochin Northampton and their choice to support BacZac His Legacy for the year.

“We rely on these donations and fundraisers to make a real difference to the lives of young people with cancer and their families.”

The money donated will contribute to the charity’s aim of purchasing a coastal respite holiday home for young adults with cancer and their families to use - for one final trip away or for family going through bereavement.

Craig Johnson trade sales manager at Pochin Northampton said: “We are very proud to be supporting BacZac for the year.

“It is especially meaningful for me as Zac was a childhood friend from school and rugby club.

“We are delighted to be contributing to his legacy, which is a very worthwhile cause.”

The donations will also be used to provide small grants of up to £250 for family days out when possible, or to help with financial burdens.

As well as this, the charity gifts high street ‘pick-me-up’ vouchers to young adults with cancer and meal vouchers to those receiving treatment in hospital.