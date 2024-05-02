Northampton barber shop owner urges the community to support long-standing football club
The owner of a Northampton barber shop has urged the community to support a long-standing football club and their upcoming annual fundraiser.
Gaynor Smith, who founded G’s Barbers back in November 2012, is a thriving female-owned business offering all aspects of gents barbering services – from haircuts to face shaves.
As Gaynor is from Thorplands, it made sense to establish her business nearby and she was drawn in by the new and unique huts installed at Billing Garden Village at the time.
The business began sponsoring the Thorplands Club 81 under 12s football team two years ago, as her grandson plays for them. Gaynor kindly gives the players free haircuts to ensure they look presentable for their games.
Now, Gaynor wants to use her platform to raise awareness of the club’s upcoming funday as anyone is welcome to attend and support.
Thorplands Club 81 was formed in 1981 by Colin Lee and Gary Palmer, who are both still very involved as club secretary and chairman.
The club consists of five youth and five adult teams and for the past three years, the three youngest teams have held an annual family funday at Round Spinney playing fields.
The day includes an internal mini football tournament with teams of parents, players and coaches – as well as a Soccer AM challenge for each team to compete in.
This year's event will take place on June 1, with the promise of a food van, ice cream van, cake and sweet stalls, a raffle and tombola. The club is kindly asking for raffle and tombola donations.
The funday was attended by more than 150 people last year, and everyone is invited to join in on the fun in less than a month’s time.
“I have watched the under 12s from the start and how they have come on is outstanding,” said Gaynor. “From no confidence whatsoever, now they are a great team and I’d even say like a family too. It’s nice to see them off technology and out doing exercise.”
Gaynor wanted to reiterate how proud she is to be one of the team’s sponsors, as they have “gelled so well” and she looks forward to watching them continue to grow up playing the sport.
The business owner added: “At first they were shy and didn’t open up to anybody. Now when you see them play, they’ve got courage, confidence and they’re all making friends.
“They’re communicating so much more and meet up after matches. They pat each other on the back and appreciate each other.”
With the benefits of increased confidence, meeting new people and exercising, Gaynor says it also makes the parents smile to see their children taking on new challenges.
Gaynor recently joined the club’s committee, which gave her an insight into how costly it is to run community initiatives like these.
All money raised by the funday will go towards training courses for the coaches and new equipment for the teams to utilise – which Gaynor says everyone will be “so appreciative” of.
