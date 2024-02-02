Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing Northampton barber shop has been praised by customers for being “homely”, “friendly” and the only place they would trust for a haircut.

G’s Barbers, located in Billing Garden Village, is a female-owned business offering all aspects of gents barbering services – from haircuts to face shaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was founded by Gaynor Smith, 43, back in November 2012 and she has 30 years of experience in the industry.

G’s Barbers, located in Billing Garden Village, is a female-owned business offering all aspects of gents barbering services – from haircuts to face shaves.

“I’d always worked for others,” said Gaynor. “I thought it was best to try and do it myself, and it worked out well.”

As Gaynor is from Thorplands, it made sense to establish her business nearby and she was drawn in by the new and unique huts installed at Billing Garden Village at the time.

The business owner has built a team of three others and is currently looking for a new member of staff to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor is also proud to have welcomed her daughter to the team, who trained as an apprentice six years ago and qualified a year later.

The G's Barbers team, first established by Gaynor Smith in 2012.

When asked if the goal was always to set up her own business after starting out in the barbering industry at such a young age, Gaynor said: “The main goal is to work for yourself. It’s the best thing I could have done.”

The business began sponsoring the Thorplands Club 81 under 12s football team two years ago, as her grandson plays for them. Gaynor kindly gives the players free haircuts to ensure they look presentable for their games.

When asked her proudest achievement since setting up G’s Barbers more than 11 years ago, Gaynor said: “My daughter working for me and building a brilliant team. They are all great. To work in confidence is brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are all long-standing employees, having spent the last five, seven and nine years at G’s Barbers.

The business’ biggest challenge was the pandemic, as they previously operated on walk-ins only. Having adapted quickly and setting up an online booking system, the challenge proved beneficial in the long run as they have kept these measures in place.

G’s Barbers has built up a following of loyal customers, particularly from the eastern district of the town and from Billing Aquadrome.

A few of them got in touch with the Chronicle & Echo to praise Gaynor and her team, and one said: “The small and homely barber shop is an absolutely amazing place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hard work put in by Gaynor Smith does not go unnoticed. She puts everyone at ease who enters the shop.

“My two boys refuse to go anywhere else for their haircuts now. She deserves some recognition for all the hard work she has put into making her business as incredible as it is.”

“G’s Barbers is fantastic, friendly and welcoming,” said another. “My son has been going here for 11 years and won’t have his haircut anywhere else.”

Gaynor says she is “over the moon” to receive such positive feedback. She shared that some customers began visiting with their parents when they were five years old, and now choose to visit alone in their teenage years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They stick with us,” said Gaynor. “We must be doing something right. I’m very proud and some days you have to pinch yourself. All the years I used to be employed but now I’ve made what I’ve got. It feels great.”

G’s Barbers is looking to get “bigger and better” this year, starting with welcoming a new member to the team.

Gaynor would like to see the business become “even more successful”, and they are “enjoying stepping up the game” as they evolve to learn the haircuts favoured by the younger generation.