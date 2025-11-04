Northampton athlete burst into tears when she qualified for Hyrox World Championships in elite race

A Northampton athlete burst into tears when she recently took part in an elite race and qualified for next year’s Hyrox World Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabriella Moriarty competed in the Hyrox World Championships in Nice for the first time last year. Though she did not get the podium finish she aimed for, she learnt a lot from the experience and qualified for the same competition in Chicago this June.

After a year of full-time training and making many sacrifices, Gabriella competed in the women’s pro and mixed double 30-39 categories this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having placed fourth in the women’s pro race at the start of the weekend, she returned the following day to take part in a mixed double pair with her partner David O’Toole and they won the world title.

Following her World Championships win, Gabriella decided to team up with Zara Piergianni for this season. Their aim was to get into the elite 15 circuit for female doubles teams across the world. Photo: Loic Chietera Photographer.

As well as making a name for herself in the Hyrox world, Gabriella is a business owner in Northampton and launched GetFitGabby eight years ago. She now rents her gym to other businesses but continues to coach clients online.

Following her World Championships win, Gabriella decided to team up with Zara Piergianni for this season. Their aim was to get into the elite 15 circuit for female doubles teams across the world.

If you make it into the elite 15 circuit, you compete in four major events in the hope of qualifying for the World Championships in Stockholm next year – and this is achieved by placing in the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a few weeks to go before the first of four major events for the elite 15, Gabriella and Zara made it into the circuit by coming eighth – and this enabled them to compete in Germany for a spot in the World Championships.

As well as making a name for herself in the Hyrox world, Gabriella is a business owner in Northampton and launched GetFitGabby eight years ago. Photo: Loic Chietera Photographer.

Having been given a 60-second penalty under a new system which held them up at the final station, no one expected the duo to qualify in Germany. Despite this, they came third and secured their place at next year’s World Championships at the first opportunity.

“I was crying and nearly threw up at the end as I’d pushed my body so hard,” said Gabriella. “I had to ask myself if it was a dream. I couldn’t sleep for 10 hours afterwards as I was in complete shock.”

Gabriella and Zara have decided to compete in the three remaining major events for the elite 15, despite having already reached their goal, and this includes travelling to Australia in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the discipline and commitment it takes to be a full-time Hyrox athlete, Gabriella said: “It takes over your life and there’s a lot of sacrifices to make marginal gains. It is militant but I know it’s not forever. I’m trying to do everything perfectly so I know I gave it my best shot.”

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox is a fitness competition, which starts with a one kilometre run and is followed by a functional movement, such as repetitions on a rowing machine or ski erg, or movements such as burpees or farmer’s carry. This is repeated eight times. The challenge can be completed in singles, doubles or as a relay, and the events are held all over the world in large indoor venues.

To follow Gabriella Moriarty’s journey, visit her Instagram page here.