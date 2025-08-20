Athlete and online coach ‘emotional’ to be named world champion at ‘euphoric’ Hyrox competition

An athlete and online coach from Northampton says she was “emotional” to be named a world champion at a Hyrox competition earlier this summer.

Gabriella Moriarty competed in the Hyrox World Championships in Nice for the first time last year. Though she did not get the podium finish she aimed for, she learnt a lot from the experience and qualified for the same competition in Chicago this June.

After a year of full-time training and making many sacrifices, Gabriella competed in the women’s pro and mixed double 30-39 categories.

Having placed fourth in the women’s pro race at the start of the weekend, she returned the following day to take part in a mixed double pair with her partner David O’Toole and they won the world title.

Gabriella is a business owner in Northampton and launched GetFitGabby eight years ago. She now rents her gym to other businesses but continues to coach clients online.

“I felt like there were no female personal trainers who were also trying to break into an elite sport space as well,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “I wanted to be someone who practiced what they preached, as I was trying to be a professional athlete and personal trainer.

“Being your own boss is hard. I now train two-to-three times a day and I have to manage my recovery and all of my online clients as well.”

Gabriella was first introduced to the fitness world by her parents, as sport was always on the television and she was encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities.

“I was really active and spent breaks running around the school field,” said Gabriella. “I joined a running club at eight and I’ve never looked back.”

She continued to have an active childhood and adulthood, with a particular interest in athletics and football, and this is what led to the launch of GetFitGabby in 2017.

Gabriella said: “I think it takes five years to build a business and feel confident before it starts to run itself. It was the perfect time to up my training and start Hyrox. I’d only heard of it in 2023.

“I was in a really good place with my business and could change my working hours to take on more training like a full-time job.”

Gabriella took part in her first Hyrox competition in November 2023 and her first World Championships last summer.

Talking about last year’s World Championships, Gabriella said: “It was an eye-opener. I went into it thinking I’d do alright as I’d won all the open categories before – but the weights are heavier at pro level and I absolutely died.

“I knew I needed to train harder and get a new coach who knew more about the sport. I was more determined. I came 25th in my age group and 60th overall last year, but I knew I was a lot fitter and worked a lot harder with a new coach and training environment this time.”

As a result of this, Gabriella was optimistic about podiuming this summer – despite the fact that she and David had only raced together once before the competition.

“We knew if we pushed ourselves as much as we could, there was a good chance of getting on the podium,” she continued. “But you never know as there’s so many talented athletes.”

Having been named world champions in the mixed doubles category for 30 to 39-year-olds, Gabriella said she could not put into words how she felt.

“I was really emotional,” she said. “I’ve never trained that hard for six-to-seven months. It was relentless. I dialled in and sacrificed a lot to train to that level.

“The day before, I came fourth and just missed out on the podium in my singles category. This made me even more determined. I couldn’t stop crying when we won, it was euphoric.”

Gabriella was asked what she enjoys most about training and competing in Hyrox, and what contributed to her decision to train as a full-time athlete over the past year.

She said: “There’s so much variety to it and so many areas you can improve and work on. It’s so new that no one has the secret ingredient or the right training programme. Everyone is trying to find out how to improve and you learn new skills along the way.”

Looking to the future, Gabriella hopes to break into the ‘elite 15’ and this group of the top 15 athletes in the world are invited to their own set of championships each year. With a current rank of 32nd in the world, Gabriella is hopeful about her progress.

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox is a fitness competition, which starts with a one kilometre run and is followed by a functional movement, such as repetitions on a rowing machine or ski erg, or movements such as burpees or farmer’s carry. This is repeated eight times. The challenge can be completed in singles, doubles or as a relay, and the events are held all over the world in large indoor venues.

To follow Gabriella Moriarty’s journey, visit her Instagram page here.