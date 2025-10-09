'No more muddy paws' - Self-service dog wash installed at popular Northampton garden centre
Harlestone Heath Garden Centre in Harlestone Road has installed the dog wash in the car park, on the left by the entrance to the car park.
Operated by Polygon Pets, the dog wash machine provides warm water, a range of shampoos and a two speed dryer.
Posting about the new addition on Facebook, the garden centre said: “Fun, flexible and easy to use.
“No more muddy paws - leaving your car and home clean and everyone ready to relax after your walkies.
“Please feel free to upload a photo of your pampered pooch. We would love to see them.”
The garden centre, which was formerly home to Dobbies, reopened under Blue Diamond in March this year, after major refurbishment. Since the opening, the garden centre has proved extremely popular and is regularly very busy.