'No more muddy paws' - Self-service dog wash installed at popular Northampton garden centre

A new, self-service dog wash unit has been installed at a popular Northampton garden centre, promising “no more muddy paws”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harlestone Heath Garden Centre in Harlestone Road has installed the dog wash in the car park, on the left by the entrance to the car park.

Operated by Polygon Pets, the dog wash machine provides warm water, a range of shampoos and a two speed dryer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting about the new addition on Facebook, the garden centre said: “Fun, flexible and easy to use.

The new self-service dog wash at Harlestone Heath Garden Centre. Photo: Facebook/Harlestone Heath Garden Centre

“No more muddy paws - leaving your car and home clean and everyone ready to relax after your walkies.

“Please feel free to upload a photo of your pampered pooch. We would love to see them.”

The garden centre, which was formerly home to Dobbies, reopened under Blue Diamond in March this year, after major refurbishment. Since the opening, the garden centre has proved extremely popular and is regularly very busy.