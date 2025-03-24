In pictures: Refurbished former Dobbies in Northampton reopens as new garden centre

Blue Diamond opened its Harlestone Heath Garden Centre, at the former Dobbies opposite Harlestone Firs, at 9am today – and dozens of people were on site to see the grand opening.

The site has undergone a major refurbishment over the past few months since Blue Diamond took over at the start of the year.

The centre will offer a wide range of products, a large plant area, a newly designed café called ‘Rambler’s Rest’, houseplants, artificial flowers, clothing, Pet’s Corner, and outdoor garden items.

In addition to the plant offerings, Blue Diamond has made the café bigger.

Other facilities include free parking, baby changing, pushchair access, gift vouchers, home delivery, a carry-to-car service, and coach parties. Dogs are welcome, but the soft play area has been removed.

Blue Diamond also runs the highly rated Beckworth Emporium in Mears Ashby.

The garden centre has created 90 new jobs, with many of the original 30 Dobbies staff returning, alongside new hires.

The venue will open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday from 10.30am to 4.30pm. The restaurant will open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Take a look at the opening day of Harlestone Heath Garden Centre with the pictures below.

