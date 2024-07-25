Newly-passed Magic Circle magician from Northampton shares interesting insights into the process

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A newly-passed Magic Circle magician from Northampton has shared his interesting insights into the lengthy process of gaining the sought-after accreditation.

Oliver Couchman took the leap and left his full-time job last year to pursue his passion of performing, and he now “creates moments of impossibility” all over the UK for a living.

His business, Revilo Twist Magic, is all about making events the best they can be by going the extra mile for his clients.

Oliver tailors his acts to ensure everyone has a fantastic time, whether that is his magic, hosting events and weddings, or MCing.

Oliver tailors his acts to ensure everyone has a fantastic time, whether that is his magic, hosting events and weddings, or MCing.

He prides himself on being an engaging and modern magician, as well as being a genuine person who hopes to leave a lasting impression on guests at any event he attends.

The magician gained his prestigious Magic Circle accreditation at the start of June, following six months of hard work and preparation leading up to the exam.

It all began with a number of telephone calls and online meetings, when he had to perform tricks on camera and prove his knowledge by explaining his research into what he had done.

Oliver was also quizzed on how he would handle certain situations, and the magician described the entire process as “the magic code of conduct”.

The exam itself was in the London Magic Circle headquarters, where he had to perform an eight to 12 minute act to a room of 80 to 100 magicians – three of which were examiners scribbling away.

“Being part of The Magic Circle is the accolade any magician dreams of getting,” Oliver told the Chronicle & Echo. “It gives you that approval in the network and shows you are passionate and dedicated to the art.”

Passing the exam has upped Oliver’s credibility and he is now regularly able to attend the London headquarters. He has already performed at the Silverstone Grand Prix and Wembley Summer Festival since passing.

Oliver is often asked if he is part of The Magic Circle, and he tells people with pride that he recently gained his accreditation.

This is just the first tier, and Oliver may attempt to climb the ranks and enter the inner Magic Circle by performing original tricks.

The magician ended by giving thanks to one of his mentors, Matthew Garrett.