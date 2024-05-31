Meet the magician who left his full-time job to pursue passion of performing all over the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man left his full-time job last year to pursue his passion of performing and he now “creates moments of impossibility” all over the UK for a living.

Oliver Couchman is the founder of Revilo Twist Magic and he is all about making events the best they can be by going the extra mile for his clients.

He tailors his acts to ensure everyone has a fantastic time, whether that is his magic performances, hosting events and weddings or MCing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver prides himself on being an engaging and modern magician, as well as being a genuine person who hopes to leave a lasting impression on guests at any event he attends.

Oliver Couchman is the founder of Revilo Twist Magic and he is all about making events the best they can be by going the extra mile for his clients.

“I made the jump in October last year and there was never going to be a good time for it,” Oliver told the Chronicle & Echo. “I went for it and would have regretted it otherwise.”

Magic began as a hobby for the performer, who started out working weekends alongside his full-time job which proved too much. This was part of the reason he made the career leap.

Talking about when he first discovered his passion, Oliver said: “The first time I experienced real magic was when I saw a chap in Northampton called Clive Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He split a rope in half and put it back together and it was pretty incredible. Everyone was shocked and in awe.”

Oliver tailors his acts to ensure everyone has a fantastic time, whether that is his magic performances, hosting events and weddings, or MCing. Photo: Paul Ives.

He asked Clive how he could get involved and was invited to a secret magician’s club where they all gathered to practise. Oliver later went on to found The Magic Room in Corby and became a member of the Northamptonshire Magician’s Club.

With all his jobs, whether it be magic, hosting or being an MC, Oliver says he is “modern and fun” while remaining professional.

“My reviews mention communication,” he said. “With a sales and customer service background, I always reply quickly and go the extra mile by helping people plan and recommending other suppliers. The service is top quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to his magic, Oliver is proud of the way he can flip between entering people of different ages – from children in awe of his skills, to his career highlight of performing for the chief executive officer of Leicester City Football Club.

The magician prides himself on being an engaging and modern magician, as well as being a genuine person who hopes to leave a lasting impression on guests at any event he attends. Photo: Ten Foot Tall Photography.

Oliver loves to make wedding days special with his magic, and he also looks forward to performing at the Silverstone Grand Prix this summer.

“I’m always one for setting goals and this year’s was getting more regular work,” he said. “The business has grown rapidly.”

From hosting his own show ‘A Latte Bit of Magic’ from a coffee shop, to working as an MC and hosting weddings from start to finish, Oliver hopes to continue diversifying his offering under Revilo Twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performer is also looking to branch out into trade shows and business networks, having recently hosted an awards night. Though he is pleased this led to a number of repeat bookings, he is open to hosting more corporate award evenings moving forward.