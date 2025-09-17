A new rough opening date has been revealed for an American smokehouse and BBQ restaurant coming to Northampton – here’s everything we know.

As revealed by the Chronicle & Echo earlier this year, Hickory’s Smokehouse will open at the former Lakeside pub just off the A428 Bedford Road.

Latest pictures shared this month (September) on Hickory’s Northampton social media show the site is currently undergoing a full refurbishment.

The makeover is expected to follow the chain’s usual style, with bold red and cream paintwork, wide porches and neat planting outside. Inside, diners can expect a rustic look with leather booths, wooden fittings and open kitchens to create a Southern barbecue feel. The venue has 69 car parking spaces.

An artist's impression of what the venue will look like once complete (Hickories)

In a recent Facebook post, the Northampton team confirmed children will be able to enjoy a cinema room showing classic films, a full kids’ menu, a frozen custard creation station to top their own desserts, and an outdoor play area.

The Chester-based group behind Hickory’s is known for its focus on “authentic smokehouse cooking” and “relaxed, welcoming hospitality.”

Hickory’s is known for its Texas-style BBQ, with all meats smoked onsite. Menu highlights include 16-hour smoked brisket, Memphis-style baby-back ribs, hand-pulled pork and smoked chicken wings.

The Northampton team is also recruiting for a variety of roles, including waiters, bartenders, assistant managers, a deputy general manager and chefs from junior to senior sous. Pay ranges from around £15 per hour for front-of-house staff up to £43,000 a year for management roles, with tips and bonuses included. Benefits include free BBQ on shift, discounts across all Hickory’s sites, wellbeing support, training and career progression.

Hickory’s Smokehouse will open at the former Lakeside pub just off the A428 Bedford Road. No official opening date has been confirmed. It was previously targeted for autumn 2025, but the team is now aiming for winter 2025, according to their Facebook page.

The company has recently applied for a licence which would allow live and recorded music, dancing, film screenings, late-night refreshments and the sale of alcohol both on and off the premises.

The new opening hours requested would let the venue open daily from 6am until 2am, with films, live music and alcohol sales permitted from 7am until 1am. The licence also seeks flexibility for key dates, including extended closing times on bank holidays, Christmas Eve and national celebration days such as St George’s Day.

