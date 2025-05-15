New American BBQ smokehouse restaurant set to open at well-known pub site in Northampton

A new American BBQ smokehouse restaurant is set to open at a well-known pub site in Northampton – here’s everything we know so far.

According to a job advert, Hickory’s Smokehouse has plans to open at NN4 7YD, which is The Lakeside pub, just off the A428 Bedford Road.

The pub is owned by Greene King, which acquired Hickory’s in 2022. Since then, Greene King has invested heavily in expanding the brand, with plans to open 10 new restaurants each year until at least 2027, according to national news.

The restaurant, a UK-based chain known for bringing the authentic flavours and hospitality of the American Deep South, is currently advertising jobs for a General Manager and Head Chef and expects to create up to 100 jobs at the Northampton site.

The job advert for deputy general manager (DGM) reads: “We’re looking for a DGM who can inspire and motivate a team, who is guest-led. Working with the general manager, you will be responsible for upholding our culture and values, championing standards, and leading a team of over 100 to deliver an authentic fresh-food-based BBQ menu in one of the busiest restaurants in town!”

For the head chef role, the advert says: “You will be responsible for running our £250k bespoke-built kitchens and delivering the very best food our Smokehouse can offer. You will be working with and leading the team to deliver an authentic fresh food-based BBQ menu in one of the busiest restaurants in town.”

The manager role offers up to £43,000 a year including tips, while the head chef role offers up to £45,000 a year including tips plus an uncapped bonus.

Hickory’s was recently named ‘Best Pub Employer’ for 2025 at The Publican Awards.

The chain offers a wide range of Southern-style dishes. The menu includes slow-cooked meats like Texas-style brisket (£20.99), baby back ribs (half rack for £15.99, full rack for £24.99), and pulled pork. There’s also a Smokehouse Platter for two (£62) with a mix of meats and sides like fries and slaw. Burgers include the Southern Fried Chicken Burger (£14.99) and the massive Go Big or Go Home Burger (£21.50), stacked with beef, chicken, and brisket.

Greene King has been contacted for comment.