New restaurant and sports bar opens in Northampton

A traditional fish and chip menu is on offer at a newly launched restaurant on the outskirts of town.

Woodys Bar & Restaurant in Clannell Road opened its doors to customers for the first time last week after a full refurbishment.

The new restaurant and bar has a fish and chip menu and 12 large TV screens

The premium beer sports bar and traditional fish and chip restaurant, which sits within Tesco Mereway car park, has replaced Chillies which closed down earlier this year.

A statement on its Facebook page says: "Eat in or take-away, this fish and chip restaurant has something for everybody.

"Our restaurant offers a great range of freshly prepared meals, whilst our bar offers live sport on 12 large screens as well as a fantastic selection of cold draught lagers, ales and ciders.

"We also have a full wine list and gin bar."

The menu features traditional fish and chip meals, burgers, kebabs, sides, desserts and meal deals.

Woody's, which has an outside seating area, also has a takeaway menu.

An open day was held at the site in February, organised by Trust Inns which marketed the property.

Adam Muxlow, from Trust Inns, told the Chron in March: "I've been inundated with offers from people who want the site.

"It's in a key position near a big supermarket so its very popular."

Woody's has Sky Sports, BT Sport and free Wifi.