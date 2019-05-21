New restaurant and sports bar opens in Northampton

A traditional fish and chip menu is on offer at a newly launched restaurant on the outskirts of town.
Woodys Bar & Restaurant in Clannell Road opened its doors to customers for the first time last week after a full refurbishment.
The premium beer sports bar and traditional fish and chip restaurant, which sits within Tesco Mereway car park, has replaced Chillies which closed down earlier this year.
A statement on its Facebook page says: "Eat in or take-away, this fish and chip restaurant has something for everybody.
"Our restaurant offers a great range of freshly prepared meals, whilst our bar offers live sport on 12 large screens as well as a fantastic selection of cold draught lagers, ales and ciders.
"We also have a full wine list and gin bar."
The menu features traditional fish and chip meals, burgers, kebabs, sides, desserts and meal deals.
Woody's, which has an outside seating area, also has a takeaway menu.
An open day was held at the site in February, organised by Trust Inns which marketed the property.
Adam Muxlow, from Trust Inns, told the Chron in March: "I've been inundated with offers from people who want the site.
"It's in a key position near a big supermarket so its very popular."
Woody's has Sky Sports, BT Sport and free Wifi.