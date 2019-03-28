Northampton pub and restaurant to reopen after refurbishment

A pub and restaurant is on the brink of being signed to a new tenant.

Chillies restaurant and Bar Serenity, which is at the edge of the Mereway Tesco site, closed down earlier this year.

But following an open day in February, potential new leaseholders came forward with the result a deal could be signed imminently and a reopening date pencilled in for six weeks' time..

Adam Muxlow, of Trust Inns which is marketing the property, said: "I've been inundated with offers from people who want the site.

"It's in a key position near a big supermarket so its very popular.

"The deal hasn't been signed just yet but we hope to get the new tenant in in six weeks."

Split between a pub area and a restaurant, the layout of the building is set to remain the same, but with changes to the interior.

"The restaurant has to stay there, so it will be split like it was before.

"The pub part will still be that sports bar style where you'll be able to watch the football, it will just be run a bit differently."

Before the building reopens, the interior will be overhauled. The refurbishment will begin in about a fortnight and will take around a month to complete.