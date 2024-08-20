New charity CEO describes first two months as ‘learning curve’ and is loving getting to know the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new CEO of a vital charity has described her first two months as a “learning curve” and says she is loving getting to know the community.

Louise Danielczuk, the former deputy CEO of the Hope Centre, bid farewell to the charity after six years to take on the chief executive role at Growing Together Northampton.

The charity runs Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery and a range of community groups in the eastern estates of the town, which was formerly headed up by Kathryn White for the past 12 years.

Louise last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in May, when she reminisced on her time at the Hope Centre and imagined what her future would look like in her new role as CEO.

She looked forward to learning from the current team members who have worked hard to build trust and knowledge among the community – as well as finding out how she can support existing partners.

It has been more than two months since Louise took on her new post, after the “lovely but strange” experience of saying goodbye to the Hope Centre when so many wished her well.

“It’s been brilliant, I’m absolutely loving it,” Louise told this newspaper. “It’s a very different challenge and we’ve got a community of need, but everyone is really welcoming.

“The first two months have flown by. The nursery was running up until the start of the summer. It was lovely to send some off to primary school, after they developed and flourished.”

It has been a busy time since the summer holidays began with a number of community activities hosted – including fun days, a trip to Wicksteed Park, splash days, and educational science sessions.

Having had the opportunity to meet ongoing and future charity partners and members of the community, Louise described her start as a “huge learning curve”.

“The needs are far and wide,” she added. “Some just want to meet people, and others are facing problems with their finances and mental health. Everyone is proud of the community and grateful for everything they are given.”

Louise’s highlight so far has been meeting the many people who have been supported over the years, and learning what a huge impact the small charity has.

“It is amazing what the team does for every single person,” said the CEO. “They go above and beyond. Kathryn did an amazing job in steering the charity to this point.”

Looking to the future of Growing Together Northampton, Louise says it is of utmost importance to have funds in place to sustain and develop their services.

Though they have Lottery Funding supporting them now, more fundraising will be required moving forward.

Anyone is welcome to pay Growing Together a visit to see first hand what they do, and they accept support through fundraising, donations and volunteering.

For more information and to show your support to Growing Together Northampton, visit the charity’s website here.