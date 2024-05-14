‘Proud’ Hope Centre deputy bids farewell after six years to take on CEO role at another Northampton charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deputy CEO of the Northampton Hope Centre is bidding farewell to the team after six years to take on the chief executive role at another charity in the town.

Louise Danielczuk is the new CEO of Growing Together Northampton, a charity which runs Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery and a range of community groups in the eastern estates of the town.

After the former chief executive Kathryn White left her post after almost 12 years, Louise has been welcomed with open arms.

Louise celebrated her sixth anniversary at the Hope Centre back in February and spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about why now was the right time to make the move.

After six years of progression at the Hope Centre, Louise Danielczuk has been appointed the new CEO of Growing Together Northampton.

“It’s really exciting but a strange feeling,” she said. “The opportunity came up and we work with Growing Together to deliver our Friday food larder from there. It’s a good opportunity.

“It’s going to be very strange leaving Hope. I’m hugely proud of what we do here and always will be. Nothing will change that.

“We’ve gone through so much with Covid, the cost of living crisis, opening a night shelter and a warm space. I’m really sad to go but really proud.”

Louise joined the Hope Centre as a fundraising and marketing manager and has helped to build the team over the years to follow, including their army of volunteers.

She was promoted to head of development more than two years ago, leading the behind the scenes work until she was made deputy CEO around a year ago.

Louise has supported the Hope Centre’s CEO, Alex Copeland, in developing a strategy that will see the organisation through the next half a decade.

When asked her proudest achievement, Louise said working through the pandemic to make the Hope Centre stronger.

“It was just incredible the way the community came together to support Hope, and it’s continued since then,” said Louise.

Her favourite part of the role has been seeing the impact their work has on people’s lives – particularly those who lived on the streets and are now in employment and thriving. This is what she will miss most.

“Hope has been brilliant in developing me as an individual,” Louise continued. “The new role brings together all my past experience.”

Louise has worked as a community fundraiser, with children in early years, and has thoroughly engaged with community outreach in all of her previous positions.

In her new role as CEO of Growing Together, Louise looks forward to learning from the current team members who have worked hard to build trust and knowledge among the community – as well as finding out how she can support existing partners.

Lewis, chair of Growing Together, described Louise as “full of energy and enthusiasm” and believes she will be a “big asset” to the team.

Hope Centre CEO Alex said: “Although Hope is disappointed to lose an outstanding member of our team, we are delighted to see Louise’s progression to CEO and that she has joined such an amazing organisation.”